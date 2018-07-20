Entertainment TV channels to broadcast in black-and-white due to Denis Ten death

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's entertainment TV channels such as Gakku and Toi Duman set to broadcast today and tomorrow in black-and-white due to the tragic death of Denis Ten, Kazinform reports.



Besides, Gakku FM, Love Radio and Dacha FM radio stations have cancelled all entertainment programs for two days. We hope for your understanding, Gakku TV account reads.



Besides, large shopping centres of Almaty and Astana cities cancelled entertainment events scheduled for July 20-22.



The death of Denis Ten, one of the most talented sportsmen of Kazakhstan, shocked the world. The 25-year-old figure skater was stabbed and rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon, where he died despite enormous efforts of the medical staff to save his life.