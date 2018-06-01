Entire Kazakhstan should look up to Astana - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev made a report at the extended session of the political council of the Nur Otan Party on Friday, Kazinform reports.

According to President Nursultan Nazarbayev who chaired the session, Astana can become an example of how government bodies should carry out plans.



"If everything that is planned will be fulfilled, it will become a good example to other cities and regions. The entire Kazakhstan... will look up to Astana," Nursultan Nazarbayev told Issekeshev.



In his report mayor Issekeshev mentioned that 150,000 new workplaces will be created in the Kazakh capital until 2023, 100% of schools will get Internet access until September 1, Smart Astana app will be developed and more.