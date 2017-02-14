Entire Kazakhstan to benefit from EXPO 2017 - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev believes that big spending on the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 is justified, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are hosting the EXPO event soon. There are a lot of skeptics doubting the need to spend a lot of money on it. But, I am sure, that the entire country, not only Astana, will greatly benefit from EXPO 2017," Premier Sagintayev said summing up results of the Government's session on Tuesday.



The head of the Government urged the participants of the session to hold the EXPO 2017 event at a high level.



"As for the Universiade [Almaty hosted the 28th World Winter Universide], I would like to express my gratitude to all organizers of that large-scale event and thank our athletes for achieving excellent results. I charge the Ministry of Culture and Sport to pay out bonuses to the medalists and their coaches in time. You should prepare the corresponding resolution and submit it to the Prime Minister's Office as soon as possible," Sagintayev added.



The Premier also said it is high time to think over how the Universiade facilities will be used in the future.