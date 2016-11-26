Entire system of education being modernized - Tasmagambetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A plenary session themed "State and prospects of civil society development" was held within the framework of the 7th Civil Alliance in Astana.

In his speech at the plenary session Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov highlighted several areas in social sphere the Government is working on these days. Tasmagambetov stressed that the system of education is one of them.



"The system of education is undergoing a new stage of modernization - gradual transition of secondary education to a new content from 2016 until 2019," Tasmagabetov said, adding that in light of the modernization process textbooks, curricula and methods of teaching will change as well.



Instead of the Unified National Testing (UNT), Kazakhstani schoolchildren will sit school examinations and entrance examinations in order to check their knowledge and skills.



As for vocational education, according to Tasmagambetov, Kazakhstan shifted to dual system of training at colleges in order to eliminate the gap between theory and practice.



"Kazakhstani universities are heading towards autonomy to make them academically and financially independent. As you can see the entire system of education is being modernized," the Vice Prime Minister added.