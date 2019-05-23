Entrepreneurial Education for Innovative Economy Forum kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Entrepreneurial Education for Innovative Economy Forum has started in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan is presently implementing the Third Modernization of the country. Its main goal is to move away from commodity dependence and build an innovative economy. In this regard, Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined that all efforts were aimed at preparing the country for a future breakthrough and creating strong Kazakhstan.' To that end, it is necessary to develop the business sector as the basis of a dynamic market economy," Gulshara Abdykalikova, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, said opening the forum.



She emphasized universities' crucial role in achieving this goal.



"Entrepreneurial education is becoming particularly relevant. Kazakhstan faces the goal of increasing SMEs' contribution to GDP from 26% to 50%. The role of universities in achieving that goal is increasingly important. Nowadays, a university is not only a knowledge center and a research platform but a regional development driver and a platform for economic activity," the speaker pointed out.



According to her, 20 universities, which are members of the Business Education Association, successfully work in this regard.

"The necessary conditions for entrepreneurship have been created in the country. Business incubators are developing. There are opportunities for the growth of high-quality start-ups at universities," added Abdykalikova.





The purpose of the forum is to involve the audience in an open expert discussion for the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the field of business education, where experts will talk about the best practices of educational programs and trends. The organizers - the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the AIFC Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, and Almaty Management University - the forum will contribute to enhancing local manpower's professionalism and competitiveness.