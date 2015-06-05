ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Entrepreneurs' Association has been established under the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, member of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Yuri Timoshchenko announced on Friday.

"The association is called to create conditions for increasing of the socioeconomic wellbeing of the citizens of Kazakhstan through the programs of industrial and innovative development, attraction of new technologies and ideas and enhancing of the financial literacy of the population," the majilisman said at a press conference of the Central Communications Service in Astana. "The newly established association will support various projects, conduct business consultations for entrepreneurs, especially from SME sector," MP Timoshchenko added. In his words, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan was the first institutes to support President Nazarbayev's initiative on the State Program of the Accelerated Industrial and Innovative Development and helped implement industrial projects countrywide for the past 3 years.