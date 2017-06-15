Entry of India, Pakistan into SCO to strengthen counteraction to terrorism

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS SCO) will strengthen the counteraction to international terrorism, said Director of the RATS SCO Executive Committee Yevgeniy Sysoev.

He made the remarks June 15 at a ceremony for raising flags of India and Pakistan at the RATS SCO headquarters in Tashkent.



Sysoev expressed confidence that the participation of competent bodies of India and Pakistan in the work of the RATS Executive Committee Council will significantly expand the antiterrorist potential of the SCO, trend.az reports.



The expansion of the SCO's antiterrorist structure creates new opportunities for solving topical issues of regional and global security and gives an additional momentum to consolidating efforts to counter international terrorism, he added.



Ambassadors of India and Pakistan to Uzbekistan also delivered speeches during the event.



The RATS SCO plays an important role in the overall confrontation with terrorism, extremism and separatism, said Indian Ambassador Vinod Kumar and expressed hope that their cooperation will give new strength to this struggle.



Pakistan hopes to play an effective role in the activities of the RATS SCO, said Pakistani Ambassador Riaz Hussain Bukhari.



The ceremony was attended by ambassadors and diplomats of other SCO countries and Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry.