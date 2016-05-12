EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:03, 12 May 2016 | GMT +6

    ENU awards O.Suleimenov with Kultegin medal (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Astana hosts today "Man of World" Forum dedicated to the 80th anniversary of famous poet, state and public figure of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleimenov.

    Vice Rector of the University Dikhan Kamzabek, who was attending the event, announced the ENU leadership would like to award the poet with Kultegin medal.

    “Since the Forum is held at out University, on the initiative of Rector Erlan Sydykov, the Academic Council decided to award Mr. Suleimenov with the ENU medal Kultegin,” said Vice Rector.

    The event was organized by the ENU together with the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO, the Union of Kazakhstani Writers and embassies of Azerbaijan and Georgia.
    null null null null null null null null null null null

    Tags:
    Astana Culture Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!