ENU awards O.Suleimenov with Kultegin medal (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eurasian National Gumilyov University in Astana hosts today "Man of World" Forum dedicated to the 80th anniversary of famous poet, state and public figure of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleimenov.

Vice Rector of the University Dikhan Kamzabek, who was attending the event, announced the ENU leadership would like to award the poet with Kultegin medal.

“Since the Forum is held at out University, on the initiative of Rector Erlan Sydykov, the Academic Council decided to award Mr. Suleimenov with the ENU medal Kultegin,” said Vice Rector.

The event was organized by the ENU together with the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO, the Union of Kazakhstani Writers and embassies of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

