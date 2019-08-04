EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:53, 04 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Environmental campaign: 328 tonnes of garbage collected in Semey

    None
    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM More than 13,000 residents of Semey city joined the Birgе-Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign on Saturday to clean up the left bank of the Ishim River and Beibitshilik island, the city information centre reports.

    As a result, 328 tonnes of garbage were collected.

    The campaign brought together representatives of local enterprises and organizations, civil servants, youth NGOs.

    The environmental clean-up will be held every Saturday till the close of October. It is open to all those willing.

    Tags:
    Environment East Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!