EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:44, 16 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Environmental campaign kicks off in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev has launched the environmental campaign in the capital city of Kazakhstan.

    «Visited several places near the water bodies located around the capital city. Territories are in bad condition, garbage and waste products are everywhere. It is impossible to tackle the problem through administrative resources only, society should consolidate,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev tweeted.

    The Minister launched the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan (#Together# Clean Kazakhstan) campaign.

    He invites all the volunteers, public figures, Government members, and environmental activists to join the noble calling and start cleaning campaign this Saturday at the Koyandy water reservoir.

    All those willing are welcome to gather on July 20 at 08:00-08:30 a.m. at the Triathlon Park parking area.

    Food and tools will be provided.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Ministries Environment Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!