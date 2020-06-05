EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:43, 05 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Environmental protection is the matter of national importance - Tokayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dozens species of animals, fish and plants are endangered in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

    In his tweet, President Tokayev reminded that June 5 is the World Environment Day. This year the theme is biodiversity.

    In Kazakhstan, according to the Head of State, dozens species of animals, fish and plants are endangered. The environmental protection is the matter of national importance, he stressed.


    Tags:
    Environment President of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!