Environmental protection is the matter of national importance - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dozens species of animals, fish and plants are endangered in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

In his tweet, President Tokayev reminded that June 5 is the World Environment Day. This year the theme is biodiversity.

In Kazakhstan, according to the Head of State, dozens species of animals, fish and plants are endangered. The environmental protection is the matter of national importance, he stressed.