Envoy: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan have solid potential for further co-op

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have solid potential for further mutually beneficial cooperation, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabayev said at a reception in Baku on the occasion of Kazakhstan's Independence Day, Kazinform cites Trend.

"Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations are developing dynamically in all spheres, and the two countries have solid potential for further strengthening partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation," the ambassador said.

Isabayev noted that over the years of independence, very close and friendly relations based on mutual trust and equality have been established between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The ambassador also briefed the guests on the achievements of Kazakhstan in the socio-economic and political spheres.

In turn, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that during the years of independence, Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev achieved great success and has become one of the leading states in the region.

"By implementing important projects, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have turned their countries into key international energy and transport corridors," the minister said.

Shahbazov expressed confidence that the friendly and fraternal relations, as well as cooperation and solidarity between the two countries, will continue.

The event was attended by members of the government, Azerbaijani MPs, heads and employees of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations, members of the Friends of Kazakhstan Club, activists of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Republican Society named after Heydar Aliyev and representatives of the public.

Various video footage about Kazakhstan, as well as dishes of the Kazakh cuisine, added national color to the event.