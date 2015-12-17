Envoy: BTK railway to mark new stage in Kazakh-Azerbaijani co-op

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Stepping up relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in energy sector, oil transportation, and agriculture are of great importance, says Kazakh Ambassador in Baku Beybit Isabayev.

Speaking to Trend Dec. 16, Isabayev also said it is of utmost importance to start using the Caspian Sea as "a transportation artery." "High confidence in personal relations between heads of our states, the dynamics of high level meetings, and the huge potential for mutually beneficial political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation allow to confidently say that the Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have a great future," he said. "We intend to further strengthen and deepen cooperation in benefit of our countries and brotherly peoples," noted the ambassador. He further said the completion of construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will mark a new stage in economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, creating a modern "Silk Road" between Asia and Europe.

During the interview, Ambassador Isabayev also said Kazakhstan annually supplies over one million tons of grain to Azerbaijani market, trend.az reports. "In turn, Azerbaijani companies annually supply high-quality fruits and vegetables, worth than over $60 million, to the western regions of Kazakhstan," he added. "At the present stage, our relations stand at a qualitatively new level," the ambassador further said.