EP decides on composition of delegation for relations with Central Asian countries
MEPs voted on the composition of the interparliamentary delegations on Wednesday at midday.
The Delegation to the EU-Kazakhstan, EU-Kyrgyzstan, EU-Uzbekistan and EU-Tajikistan Parliamentary Cooperation Committees and for relations with Turkmenistan and Mongolia consists of the following members:
Christian Konrad Doleschal, Kinga Gál, Fulvio Martusciello, Róża Thun und Hohenstein (Group of the European People’s Party);
Andris Ameriks, Włodzimierz Cimoszewicz, Günther Sidl (Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats);
Chris Davies, Engin Eroglu, Viktor Uspaskich (Renew Europe Group);
Niklas Nienass, Alyn Smith (Group of the Greens–European Free Alliance);
Ivan David, Thierry Mariani (Identity and Democracy Group);
Eugen Jurzyca, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski(European Conservatives and Reformists Group);
Malin Björk (Confederal Group of the European United Left–Nordic Green Left);
Andrew England Kerr (Non-inscrits).
Delegation chairs and vice-chairs will be elected at the delegations’ constitutive meetings, which are expected to take place in September 2019.