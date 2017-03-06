EN
    09:30, 06 March 2017 | GMT +6

    EP welcomes Nazarbayev's initiatives

    None
    None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - European Parliament (EP) supports reforms proposed by President Nazarbayev in the framework of the constitutional reform and "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness" Address to the Nation.

    This was said by MEP, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation on cooperation with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries Iveta Grigule.

    "President Nazarbayev is an experienced politician and a good strategist. He is one of the leaders who is able to look to the future. Without the modernization declared in his Address it is impossible to achieve the ambitious goals that your country has set. These are timely and wise steps", Ms. Grigule said.

    According to her, President's Address meets the requirements of the time. And today, governments of many EU counties face the same challenge of enhancing competitiveness and modernization of their national economies.

    Speaking about the proposed constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, Iveta Grigule notes that it is "the next step on the path of democratic development".

    "We welcome and support the proposal for redistribution of powers between the government branches", she said.

    She recalled the positive role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the international arena and the country's importance for the European Union.

    "We - the European Union, on our part, see Kazakhstan as a reliable partner. We have very good relations. The EU and Kazakhstan signed a new generation document - Agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation. From Brussels Kazakhstan is viewed as a modern country with an attractive business environment", she summed up.

     

