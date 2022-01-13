EN
    21:42, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Epidemiological situation deteriorates dramatically in Aktobe region

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation has deteriorated considerably in Aktobe region due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional sanitary and epidemiological control department confirmed that Aktobe region entered the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. The region registered 225 COVID-19 cases on January 12.

    Of 225, 132 fresh inflections were reported in Aktobe city alone.

    In total Aktobe region detected over 35,000 COVID-19 cases.

    Recall that Kazakhstan added a total of 9,122 new COVID-19 cases on 13 January 2022.


