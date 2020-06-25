EN
    12:43, 25 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Epidemiological situation getting worse in Petropavlovsk

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The city of Petropavlovsk has so far failed to stabilize situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    At a press briefing, deputy mayor of the city Askar Khabibulin admitted that the epidemiological situation was getting worse. 30-50 new cases of the coronavirus infection are registered every day.

    In his words, as of June 1 the city recorded only 27 COVID-19 cases, of which eight were imported. Presently, the number of coronavirus-infected people has reached 390.

    Khabibulin revealed the first cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected among those who returned from Turkestan region and Nur-Sultan city.

    One of the reasons for the dramatic surge in the COVID-19 cases, according to him, is that locals fail to observe sanitary measures imposed.

    Chief sanitary doctor of the region Serikbai Kasmakasov says that coronavirus-infected people can enter the region freely as its territory has not been put on quarantine. According to him, a lot of people come to the region from southern Kazakhstan where the adverse epidemiological situation is observed.

