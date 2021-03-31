Epidemiological situation in Almaty city continues to worsen

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation continues to worsen in Almaty city, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city Assel Kalykova said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, 15,562 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the city since the beginning of the year. 526 fresh infections have been registered in the past 24 hours alone.

2,759 COVID patients are treated at hospitals and 3,257 are treated at outpatient clinics (including 985 symptom-free cases).

«Presently, the epidemiological situation in the city continues to worsen, compared to the beginning of the pandemic last year [during the first wave] when the number of COVID-19 cases peaked at 6,372 in July. During the second wave which kicked off in October 2020 the fresh cases reached their peak at 3,607 in January 2021. During the ongoing third wave the number of coronavirus cases has already exceeded 9,000 as of to date,» Assel Kalykova said.

The surge in number of COVID-19 cases in the city is attributed to the detected COVID strains which have shorter incubation period and affect all age groups.

The fresh daily infections registered in Almaty city have climbed from 380 COVID-19 cases on March 23 to 526 COVID-19 cases on March 30.