EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:39, 24 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Epidemiological situation in Almaty city still tense – Bekshin

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Situation with the coronavirus infection remains tense in Almaty city, chief sanitary officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    «Since the beginning of the year the city has registered 17,790 cases of the coronavirus infection. Since August, Almaty city has additionally reported 1,349 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia. In September 2020, the city added 165 COVID-19 cases, in October – 366 COVID-19 cases, in November – 1,399 COVID-19 cases, and in December – 1,635 COVID-19 cases,» Bekshin said.

    He urged young people of Almaty city to observe the necessary rules and restrictions not to put in jeopardy the lives and health of older generation who fall within in the risk group in terms of the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    Almaty COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!