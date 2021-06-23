EN
    Epidemiological situation in Kazakh capital remains unfavourable

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today the epidemiological situation in Kazakh capital remains unfavourable. The case growth for the past week hit 43%, the number of hospitalizations keeps on growing, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reports.

    The Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan held a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov with participation of Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi. The meeting focused on the epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan. Medical facilities were reported to violate anti-epidemic regime, there were detected facts of untimely and poor medical treatment of people with COVID-19, insufficient vaccination awareness. Vaccination rates dropped by 50% in May as compared to April in the capital city.

    The Deputy PM charged the city administration to take comprehensive measures to stabilize the city epidemiological situation in a week. As stated there, the issue would be under constant control of the Commission.


