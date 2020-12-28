Epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan remains unstable – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan remains unstable, says First Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov, Kazinform reports.

During the Monday online briefing at the Central Communications Service, he reminded that the situation with the coronavirus infection remains unfavorable globally. Some 81 million COVID-19 cases have been registered so far in 218 countries. Of these, around 1,7 people or 2.2% have already died.

Kazakhstan, according to Shoranov, has recorded 152,460 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.

«I would like to note that the epidemiological situation in our country remains unstable. As of December 28, the country has moved from the ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow zone’. Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay region have joined Atyrau region in the ‘red zone’. Three areas are in the ‘yellow zone’, those are North Kazakhstan region as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty,» Shoranov revealed at the press briefing.

He also urged Kazakhstanis to spend the upcoming New Year’s holidays at home with their loved ones and follow the hygiene, face masks and social distancing rules.