Epidemiological situation in Kostanay region getting worse

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation in Kostanay region is getting worse due to slow pace of mass vaccination, believes akim of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim (governor) of Kostanay region Mukhambetov admitted Thursday, the epidemiological situation in the region is getting worse.

He took to his official Instagram account to reveal that the COVID-19 incidence rate has climbed 8.4% in the past week alone. For comparison, the region reported 678 fresh infections in the previous week (October 6-12) and 735 fresh infections in the past week (October 13-19).

Presently, bed occupancy at infectious facilities stands at 39%. 643 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection, compared to 600 COVID-19 patients registered on October 1.

Governor Mukhametov blamed low levels of vaccination in the region for the growing COVID-19 incidence rate.

«To date, over 324,000 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to over 300,000 people in the region,» he added.

Earlier it was reported that the number of pregnant women who contracted COVID-19 has also grown in Kostanay region. As of October 21, the region is in the high-risk ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination of all eligible Kazakhstanis kicked off on April 2 countrywide.