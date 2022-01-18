Epidemiological situation in Mangistau region remains unstable

MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in Mangistau region is unstable as 1,324 people have contracted the coronavirus infection since the beginning of the year, head of the regional healthcare department Amanbek Zhumirov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr. Zhumirov, one person died of COVID-19 and three more died of COVID-like pneumonia.

«In the past day, 172 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the region, including 103 fresh infections in Aktau city. Presently, 285 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region. 132 COVID-19 patients are treated at home,» Zhumirov added.

It bears to remind that Mangistau region has entered the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus.