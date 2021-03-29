Epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan tense – chief sanitary officer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number fresh COVID-19 infections has grown dramatically in the past three days in the Kazakh capital, says chief sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beisenova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The incidence of the virus in Nur-Sultan has worsened dramatically in the past three days, it has grown 2fold per 100,000 and 2.9fold compared to the nationwide level. Currently, the epidemiological situation is quite tense,» Ms Beisenova during the press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to her, it’s been 20 days since the Kazakh capital enter the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Daily infections hover around 350-400 cases.

«Since the beginning of this year the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kazakh capital has exceeded 11,000. Over 30,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city since the onset of the pandemic,» she noted.

Earlier it was announced that the Kazakh capital will impose stricter curbs starting March 30 in order to halt the growing number of fresh daily infections.