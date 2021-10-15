EN
    22:16, 15 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Epidemiological situation in Slovakia has worsened again

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - The epidemiological situation regarding novel coronavirus has worsened again compared to the previous week, head of Health Ministry’s Health Analysis Institute Matej Misik said on Thursday, TASR reports.

    Five districts in Slovakia will be coloured black (a third-degree warning) as of Monday (October 18). The positivity of PCR and antigen tests is also growing. By the end of October, there could be approximately 3,000 new cases per day and 450 to 550 people could die from COVID-19 in October, which could represent an additional mortality rate of ten percent compared to other years.

    Misik stated that about 100 new cases are currently being added in hospitals because of novel coronavirus. By the end of October, around 150 to 200 cases a day could be added in hospitals, and by the end of the month, they expect a total of 1,200 to 1,600 patients. He also pointed to «large regional differences» in relation to the epidemiological situation.
    Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) stated that they wouldn’t like to restrict travel for the autumn holidays. However, it is not yet clear whether the measures will change. He called on people to comply with the measures.


