Epidemiological situation is stable in Kazakhstan – Acting Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – The situation with the coronavirus infection is stable in Kazakhstan, Acting Health Minister Zhandos Burkitbayev told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Up to 500 cases of the coronavirus infection with a positive PCR test result and 50 with a negative PCR test result are reported daily on average,» said Burkitbayev.

The speaker went on to say that according to the map of the spread of the coronavirus infection 15 areas of Kazakhstan are in the «green zone».

Two areas, including Nur-Sultan city and North Kazakhstan region, are in the «yellow zone». There are no areas in the «red zone».

According to him, the R number stands at 0.95 in the country.

«Since September the number of COVID-19 recoveries has been up to 30% more than that of COVID-19 cases,» noted the acting health minister.