Epidemiological situation slightly stabilized – PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation in the country has slightly stabilized, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said at the Tuesday session of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Presently the situation has slightly stabilized. Bed occupancy has decreased to 41% countrywide,» Prime Minister Mamin said at the session, adding that vaccination against the coronavirus infection is the top priority.

By the end of April 20% of Kazakhstan’s population might have already been vaccinated, the Premier noted.

According to Askar Mamin, it is crucial to stick to the vaccination plan and the schedule of vaccine deliveries to the regions.

He also said it is of paramount importance to follow the restrictions in place, wear face masks, keep social distance and avoid mass gatherings.