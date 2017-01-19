Epiphany bathing rites started, in Astana too

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 19 Orthodox Christians celebrate the holiday of Epiphany. Bathing in the ice hold has always been a tradition on this holiday. Hundreds of Astana residents have already had a dip in the specially prepared ice holes in the city.

There are two spots in Astana prepared for Epyphany bathing - at the Palace of Schoolchidren (at Grand Alatau) and near the Central Park. Rescue team and paramedic guard near the ice hole for security purposes.

"During bathing it is prohibited to stay in the water too long and in the state of alcoholic intoxication. If sick one should consult a doctor before having a dip in order to avoid any negative consequences for the health", the rescue team explained.

Before dipping it is necessary to warm up. It is dangerous to dip one's head under the water as it makes the body lose warmth and may cause cold shock. After getting out of water it is necessary to rub the body with dry towel and put on dry clothes.

The Epyphany is one of the main Christian holidays. It is celebrated on January 19 and marks the baptism of Jesus in the Orthodox Church.

Participants in the ritual dip themselves three times under the water, honoring the Holy Trinity, to symbolically wash away their sins from the past year, and to experience a sense of spiritual rebirth.