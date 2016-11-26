Epoch of progress in Kazakhstan to be associated with Nazarbayev's name

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Akim (head) of Karatauskiy district of Shymkent city Gabit Maulenkulov believes that the adoption of the Declaration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence was a historical milestone.

The head of the Karatauskiy district told Kazinform correspondent that in the future the epoch of Kazakhstan's progress will be associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"President Nazarbayev is renowned for his pragmatic approach towards the solution of political and economic problems. Nursultan Nazarbayev is the one who revived the new independent Kazakhstan. Our country gains more and more strategic and political partners thanks to our President," Gabit Maulenkulov said.



Maulenkulov also noted that the best pages of Kazakhstan's history are ahead.