Equal transit tariff to be determined in Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan meeting

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A deputy at Iran's Railways Company said heads of Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan railways in a tripartite meeting will determine equal transit tariff for commodities on China-Iran route.

Speaking to IRNA on Friday, Hossein Ashouri said according to the trilateral agreement it was decided that in the closing quarter of 2015 any transportation and transit of commodities be made according to equal tariff.



Ashouri further remarked that in the aftermath of the opening of Incheh Boroun route, several meetings have been held with the participation of head of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in an effort to define this rail road as a corridor and determine a joint tariff for it.



He said with the operation of the rail corridor of the Silk Road and completion of the rail network of China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran at present preferential tariff is being enforced in the corridor, adding that efforts are underway to adjust the tariff in order to compete with other routes.



Ashouri noted that with the activation of the Silk Road corridor and transportation of scheduled trains on this route it is predicted the share of China's trade with the Middle East countries and Iran grow and thereby transit of goods on this route will grow considerably.



The first cargo train comprising 32 large containers arrived in Tehran on February 15 from Alata Passage in the Muslim Chinese Province of Sinkiang and after passing through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan through Sarakhs route, IRNA reports.