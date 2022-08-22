Equipment malfunction discovered at CPC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Malfunction of equipment has been discovered again at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Kazinform learned from the Company’s official website.

«The Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s Marine Terminal has two single point moorings, SPM-1 and SPM-2, in operation since 2002 and SPM-3 since 2014.

An oil loading system consists of subsea and sea surface equipment, including a subsea pipeline, a pipeline end manifold (PLEM), suction anchors, anchor chains, subsea hoses and SPM.

In August 2022, while performing scheduled maintenance on SPM-1 and SPM-2, divers discovered cracks in subsea hose attachments to buoyancy tanks (Note: a buoyancy tank is a hollow air-filled vessel designed to keep subsea hoses in a necessary configuration),» a press release from CPC reads.

As the Company explained, a crack was found on a joining plate connecting some subsea hose piping on a buoyancy tank of SPM-1. Another crack was found on an identical joining plate on a buyancy tank of SPM-2. A swivel joint was found to be displaced at the location of a crack.

«Due to the damage discovered on subsea equipment, CPC immediately contacted the SPM manufacturer, IMODCO, and an organization that supervises safe operation of equipment, the ABS classification society, for consultations whether the equipment could continue to be operated, providing comprehensive information about the defects found. These entities strongly recommended that the operation of the SPMs should be suspended until the buoyancy tanks were replaced.

The CPC Marine Terminal is temporarily loading crude oil by using only SPM-3.

The use of the single SPM will allow to meet shipper nominations with reduced volumes.

CPC takes an uncompromising position on environmental protection and industrial safety while operating its Marine Terminal in the Black Sea as well as prevention of oil spills.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.