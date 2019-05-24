Equus: Story of the Horse. The First Rider screened in Prague
The film tells about the archaeological finds of recent years, presenting the irrefutable facts that the first people who domesticated the horse lived in the Kazakh steppes. This project is the result of international cooperation between producers of Canada and Kazakhstan (Canadian anthropologist Niobe Thompson and Kazakhstani researcher Nurbol Baymukhanov).
The event was attended by representatives of government agencies. Also, cultural and journalistic circles of the Czech Republic were there, as well as the foreign diplomatic corps.
The screening was organized within the framework of the implementation of the national program "Rukhani Janghyru" and the article of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe".