Era of Independence is a historical guidebook, expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Era of Independence book by President Nursultan Nazarbayev gives readers a chance to evaluate Kazakhstan's progress over 25 years of independence, Executive Director of the First President Fund Kanat Dzhumabayev said Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

"Over the years of independence under President Nazarbayev's leadership, Kazakhstan has managed to build a stable political structure with developed state and public institutes. A flexible and effective economic model based on the fundamental laws of market has been formed. Our country has become a full-fledged and respectable member of the global community. We have earned remarkable international standing. But the main achievement of independent Kazakhstan is the close-knit community," Dzhumabayev said at the international conference dedicated to discussion of President Nazarbayev's book Era of Independence.



In his words, Kazakhstan has embarked on a new stage of development thanks to consistent reforms within the framework of the third modernization and the Rukhani Janghyru program. But in order to see the future objectives clearly, one must understand what has already been done in the past. In this respect, the book gives us a chance to evaluate Kazakhstan's progress, analyze its roots and reconsider what has already been achieved.



Talking about the President's book at the conference, Mr. Dzhumabayev stressed that it is a historical guidebook that will be of interest to a wide audience. It also chronicles the new history of Kazakhstan and can be used for educational purposes and research.



In attendance at the conference were leading experts from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan as well as representatives of Kazakhstani research institutes and universities.