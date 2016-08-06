Erdoğan: Nazarbayev makes big contribution to mending Russian-Turkish relations

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pointed to the big contribution made by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to patching up relations between Moscow and Ankara.

"When we had problems in our relations, there were numerous talks between (Nazarbayev) and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Erdoğan told a joint news conference with Kazakhstan’s leader. "He exerted efforts to restore our relations and made a big contribution to reestablishing concord between us."

Erdoğan recalled "that he will hold talks with Putin in St. Petersburg," thanks to which the bilateral relations "will return to their previous level."

For his part, Nazarbayev drew attention to the importance of developing relations with Russia saying that Kazakhstan and Turkey "have similar views on relations with Russia." He added that Kazakhstan "supports Turkey’s involvement in the work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)." "I invite President Erdoğan to cooperate in this area. We have many important events beginning from China and along the entire length of the Great Silk Road, which are impossible without Turkey," Nazarbayev said.





Photo: © Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Service, Pool Photo via AP





Source: TASS