Erdoğan threatens EU to open borders for refugees

LONDON. KAZINFORM After the European Parliament urged governments to freeze decade-long EU accession negotiations, Turkey's president has threatened to end refugee deal the sides agreed on in March. Its aim was to slow down the influx of refugees into Europe, particularly from Syria.

“If Europe goes too far, we will allow refugees to pass from the border gates. Do not forget, the west needs Turkey,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a women’s rights conference on Friday, Kazinform cites The Guardian.

County’s officials say they are questioning the partnership between Turkey and the EU.

And earlier this month Erdoğan suggested a national referendum on whether to continue accession talks with EU by the end of the year or early next year.



