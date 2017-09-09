Erdogan about Kazakhstan: We feel at home here

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev for the invitation to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I am happy to be in Astana on the 25th anniversary of establishing our diplomatic relations. I first discovered Kazakhstan when I was in Almaty... We consider this land our second home, we feel at home here," he said, greeting the Head of State in Akorda.

He noted that Turkey is working to develop relations with Kazakhstan in all spheres including economy, culture, politics, and military. According to him, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to about $ 2 billion.

"This is certainly not the limit and previously set the task to bring this figure to $5 billion. Both Kazakhstan and Turkey have enough potential do that," Erdoğan added.



Turkish leader thanked President Nazarbayev for his commitment to resolving conflicts in the region and expressed hope that the Astana process on Syria, the next meeting within the framework of which will be held on September 14, will lead to tangible results, and that the talks will facilitate the Geneva process.

As it was reported, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is in Kazakhstan on an official visit. He arrived in Astana on Friday, September 8.