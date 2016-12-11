Erdogan cancelled visit to Kazakhstan due terrorist attack in Istanbul
According to the agency, the President of Turkey intended to visit Kazakhstan on December 11-12 by the invitation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
As earlier reported, the terrorist attack happened in Istanbul after the match Besiktas - Bursaspor. According to the authorities, at first near Vodafon-arena stadium a car filled with explosives got blasted, and in 45 seconds in the park a suicide bomber undermined himself. According to the latest data, as a result of the attack 29 people - 27 police officers died and two civil- died, 166 people were injured. Ten people have been detained. December 11 in Turkey is declared a day of mourning.
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev directed a telegram of condolence to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.