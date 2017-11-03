Erdogan vows to destroy all terror camps in Iraq, Syria

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkish security forces will destroy every terrorist camp in Iraq and Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, according to Anadolu agency.

Speaking at an opening ceremony of multiple projects in western Manisa province, Erdogan said Turkey remains "determined to eradicate terrorism beyond its borders".

The president recalled Operation Euphrates Shield -- an anti-Daesh operation of the Free Syrian Army backed by Turkish military -- in northern Syria that cleared Daesh terrorists from Jarabulus and Al-Bab earlier this year, and also the ongoing military deployment in another Syrian city of Idlib.

"We will destroy every terror camp we identify in Iraq and Syria," he said.

There is "nothing more important to us than the survival of our country and nation," he said.

He said there were many places in Iraq and Syria being used as terror dens, adding that Turkey must destroy terrorists "in their nests" rather than taking action after they cross into Turkish territory.

"It is our fundamental right to hit terrorists wherever they are located," he said.

"For this, Turkey does not need to take permission from anyone."

He also warned those who took sides with terrorists.

"Everyone who takes side with terrorists is a terrorist to us," he said.