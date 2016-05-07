ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (22-2-2, 13 KOs) wants to fight Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez with a contracted stipulation of facing Gennady Golovkin next, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Boxing is a business when you are a popular, but not really a talented fighter. So I understand why they don't want to fight Golovkin," Lara said of Canelo's team. "I say give up the belt and come down to my weight. I'm willing to fight Canelo next and winner signs off on fighting Golovkin after that."



"I've already made it public that I would fight Golovkin, but I'm not focused on him. I have a tough fight with Vanes coming up so I'll stay focused on him, but my record speaks for itself. I will fight anyone, anywhere and at any weight," Lara told Boxingscene.com.



Lara is set to defend his belt on May 21 in a rematch with Vanes Martirosyan in Las Vegas.



It is worth noting that Lara lost a split decision to Canelo in July 2014.