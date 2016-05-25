Erislandy Lara: My first choice is Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA and IBO super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara (23-2-2, 13 KOs) announced he's ready for a big fight either with Gennady Golovkin or Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I'm ready to step up and fight anyone in my division or if a big fight can be made at middleweight I'm willing to be great," Lara told Boxingscene. "My first choice is to fight Golovkin because I feel he's the toughest opponent and would be a fight that would solidify my legacy. My next choice would be to have a rematch with Canelo because we all know there's unfinished business with lots of controversy. I either fight can't be made, then my focus will be to put my name in the record books and defend my titles 12 times to break the record and unify them all at the same time."