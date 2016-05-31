ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA and IBO junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (23-2-2, 13KOs) has once again challenged undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. The Cuban boxer is ready to move in weight to face bigger names in the middleweight division.

"I am calm because I'm doing the best I can to keep winning, but it is no secret that you have someone right here who is not afraid to fight Gennady Golovkin, I think I am a fighter who can make things complicated for him - in the same manner as I did for Canelo and I can complicate things for Daniel Jacobs as well - those are three big names that I want for my career," Lara said in an interview with ESPN Deporters.

"We have taken all kinds of challenges, we have faced the best and now those fighters who claim to be the best do not want to face us. I think people are going to get tired of Golovkin taking these easy opponents and he will have to fight me," Lara added.