Erislandy Lara ready to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara (24-2-2, 14 KOs) has once again challenged undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After knocking out ex-world champion Yuri Foreman from Israel in Miami last night, Lara stated that he wants to fight the best boxers in the world.



"I'm very happy with my performance tonight. He was a little bit awkward, so I had to make some adjustments and we got him out there. I'm ready to fight the best in the world, Golovkin, Canelo... whoever is willing to step in the ring with me, I'm willing to fight," Lara said.



Lara stopped Foreman in the fourth round having previously floored him in the third one.