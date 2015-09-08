Erlan Idrissov: Genes of peace, good neighborliness and tolerance are the basis of the principles of multi-vector approach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 8 Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov held a briefing for the representatives of the diplomatic corps, dedicated to the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

At the briefing Mr. Idrissov highlighted the main stages of the formation and consolidation of the Kazakh Khanate, the periods of reign of the Kazakh khans, the people's struggle for the preservation of the integrity of the national territory, the state's development as part of the Tsarist Russia, the restoration of the Kazakh statehood and its independence.

"Only the nation that has in its blood the genes of peace, good neighborliness and tolerance could preserve such a vast territory using the art of diplomacy. These postulates have formed the basis of the principles of multi-vector approach, balance and pragmatism of Kazakhstan's modern diplomacy", Mr. Idrisov stressed.

The Minister shared with the participants of the briefing his vision of the importance of this great event in the life of the country and gave details about the upcoming celebrations on the occasion of this significant date, including the International Scientific and Practical Conference with the participation of eminent scientists and experts in the field of history of the Kazakh Khanate and a theatrical performance in the new Ice Palace of Astana to be held on September 11 in the capital of the country.

E. Idrissov also informed the foreign ambassadors about celebration events in Taraz to be held in the open on October 8, 2015.

At the end, the head of the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted an important peacekeeping mission of briefing participants and expressed the hope that, having gained a better understanding of the historical consciousness and self-identification of the people of Kazakhstan, they "would continue to further promote the rapprochement and cooperation between our countries and peoples,", MFA press service informs.