Erlan Idrissov to attend SCO foreign ministers meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has arrived in Moscow to participate in the session of the Foreign Ministers' Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries.

Participants are expected to focus on the most relevant issues of international and regional agenda, prospects of development of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the SCO. The SCO foreign ministers will also discuss the preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit in Ufa in July. Prior to the session the SCO foreign ministers met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. SCO Secretary General Dmitry Mezentsev was in attendance as well.