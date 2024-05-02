Erlan Karin comments on draft law approved by Majilis to combat drug-related crimes

Majilis deputies of the Kazakh Parliament discussed today another draft law as part of implementation of the National Kurultay initiatives. State Counselor Erlan Karin shared his thoughts on the bill on his Telegram channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Erlan Karin reminds that in his speech delivered at the National Kurultay session in Atyrau in March, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested toughening penalties for the production of narcotic drugs, having equated it to extremely grievous crimes.

“Today, in the first reading, the deputies of the Majilis have approved the draft bill on combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors. The bill toughens criminal liability for the organization of production and sale of narcotic drugs, up to life imprisonment. Besides, criminal liability is imposed for illicit trafficking in synthetic drug components, which will make it possible to more effectively identify and suppress the activities of clandestine drug laboratories,” the post reads.

He also reminded of the adoption of the Comprehensive Plan to Combat Drug Addiction and Drug Business in 2023 by the Government. The document aims, first of all, at prevention of drug addiction and reduction of the number of drug addicted persons in the country.