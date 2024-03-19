Erlan Karin discusses President's instructions at meeting with political party factions

State Counselor Erlan Karin held a meeting with the leaders of six factions of political parties in the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Those attending the event were Yelnur Beissenbayev - head of Amanat Party faction, Serik Yegizbayev - head of Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party faction, Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov - head of Respublica Party faction, Azat Peruashev - head of Ak Zhol Democratic Party faction, Magerram Magerramov - head of People’s Party faction, Askhat Rakhimzhanov - head of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party faction, as well as Amirbek Ospanbekov - head of the Presidential Representative Office in the Parliament.

The participants exchanged views on the measures and mechanisms of effective implementation of the President’s initiatives and instructions outlined at the III meeting of the National Kurultay “Adal Adam - Adal Enbek - Adal Tabys”.

The State Counselor emphasized that the implementation of many of the President’s initiatives requires legislative support and active assistance from the deputy corps.

First of all, the point at issue is legislative upgrading of penalties for drug production, gambling addiction, vandalism, domestic violence, as well as amendments to the legislation on state awards, onomastics, archaeological activities and a number of other laws.

It was noted that the draft laws on onomastics, combating drug addiction, and vandalism had already been submitted to the Mazhilis, whilr the law to combat domestic violence has already been adopted by the Mazhilis and submitted to the Senate.

It was especially emphasized that vandalism is not only the desecration of monuments and natural sites, but also damage to property in public places. The deputies spoke in favor of increasing the inevitability of punishment for acts of vandalism and other domestic offenses.

The leaders of parliamentary factions also expressed their proposals for the promotion of the list of national values presented by the President.