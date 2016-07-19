Erlan Karin fears Almaty shooting can happen again in future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin fears the Almaty terrorist act can happen again in future.

Speaking at the CCS media briefing Erlan Karin noted that the tragic events in Almaty should be a serious lesson for the society and a good reason to join the efforts for combatting these threats. The expert thinks that the level of threat in Central Asia is underestimated.

"Underestimation of this threat still impacts the whole situation. Moreover, the underestimation is at all levels from government to society. After the events that happened in 2011-2012 everything settled down people began to consider those events as one-time outbursts of radicalism," he said.

Unfortunately, as Erlan Karin said, the threat of extremism and terrorism is not a short-term thing. He thinks that the state and people should feel like it is going to be a long fight against this threat.

"Obviously, everything is uncertain now. However, regardless of the way the yesterday's situation in Almaty is interpreted, as a terrorist act or something else, I think that the threat of such events as in Almaty and Aktobe happening in future remains," he said.