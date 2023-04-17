Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The course of preparation of a multi-volume scholarly edition on the history of Kazakhstan was discussed today at a meeting with the participation of State Counsellor Erlan Karin, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Erlan Karin was reported about the work performed. All the materials required for the scholarly edition have been compiled and undergone examination.

Following the meeting, Erlan Karin gave a number of instructions and emphasized the importance of carrying out painstaking work on the development of multifaceted history of Kazakhstan.