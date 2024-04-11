Erlan Karin: Protection of women’s and children’s fundamental rights is one of priorities of state policy

State Counsellor Erlan Karin commented on the adoption of the Law on ensuring women’s rights and children’s safety by the upped chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Erlan Karin reminds that the Law was drafted by the Majilis deputies in September 2023, immediately after the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address in which he tasked to toughen responsibility for domestic abuse. Children’s Rights Ombudsperson Dinara Zakiyeva, members of the Presidential National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family-Demography Policy, as well as members of the National Kurultay were actively engaged in its preparation.

“The key legislative novels are criminalization of domestic abuse, toughening responsibly for all forms of violence against children and a whole range of prevention measures in fight with domestic violence. Protection of fundamental rights of women and children is one key priorities of state policy, which is in constant spotlight of the Head of State. At the 3rd meeting of the National Kurultay, the President named domestic violence one of the social evils that must be fought irreconcilably,” Karin says.

Earlier, in two hearings, the senators approved the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ensuring women’s rights and children’s safety” and the related document.As per the Law, amendments were introduced to 15 legislative acts including seven codes and eight laws. The related document provides for amendments to the Administrative Offences Code. The law imposes administrative liability for bullying and cyberbullying of minors and for forced alighting from the bus of persons under 16 and other amendments.

Life imprisonment is imposed for murder of a child (Article 99 of the Criminal Code), raping a child (Article 120 of the Criminal Code), sexual violence against a child (Article 121 of the Criminal Code) by excluding other alternative punishment measures stipulated in the Criminal Code.