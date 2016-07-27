ERM-2020: 40 social facilities to be repaired in Almaty region this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 in Almaty region 4.8 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for implementation of the first direction of "Employment Roadmap 2020" program aimed at providing employment through development of infrastructure, housing and communal services,. It is planned to implement 40 infrastructure projects at the expense of these funds, 33 of them will underpass major repairs.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan, a total number of buildings and structures to underpass repair works equals as following: 15 sites of education sphere, 4 - health, 1 - sports, 5 - municipal engineering, 4 - transport, 10 - public services, 1 - culture, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.



The implementation of infrastructure projects will allow to create 1 thousand 843 jobs, among them 942 people will be employed with the help of employment centers.



Currently, there are launched 33 projects, which employ 811 people, 488 of them are participants of the ERM-2020 program.



Recall, in 2015 for implementation of the first direction of the ERM-2020 program there was allocated 13.7 billion tenge. In total the country implemented 588 infrastructure projects and employed 8600 people. In 2016 for implementation of the first direction of the ERM-2020 program was allocated 80.1 billion tenge. These funds will be distributed between the regions according to the applications of local authorities based on quantity of projects.